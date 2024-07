Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has confirmed a West Nile Virus (WNV) positive mosquito sample, the first of the 2024 season. They have not reported any human cases this year. They collected sample in the City of Arlington. West Nile Virus season typically runs from April through mid-November. They tested 910 mosquito samples. Residents should dump standing water on their property, use EPA-approved repellent, and dress in long pants and sleeves whenever possible.