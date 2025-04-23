West Texas Deputy Killed By Debris

Texas authorities are investigating a crash that killed one of their deputies. According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jessie Perez died Thursday after debris from a passing vehicle hit him during a traffic stop. The crash happened in Lamesa. Texas troopers say the debris came from a passing commercial vehicle. Perez was transported to Lamesa Medical Arts Hospital but succumbed to his injuries at 1:44 pm.

Las autoridades de Texas están investigando un accidente en el que murió uno de sus ayudantes. Según la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Dawson, el agente Jessie Pérez murió el jueves después de que los escombros de un vehículo que pasaba lo golpearon durante una parada de tráfico. El accidente ocurrió en Lamesa. Los policías de Texas dicen que los escombros provenían de un vehículo comercial que pasaba. Pérez fue transportado al Hospital Lamesa Medical Arts, pero sucumbió a sus heridas a la 1:44 pm.