An El Paso man stopped for traffic violations on I-30 in Sulphur Springs has been arrested. Reportedly, 32-year-old Luis Jorge Leyva denied permission for a Hopkins County deputy to search his vehicle, but a K-9 was brought in and alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search turned up 28 bundles of U.S. currency and Leyva was charged with Money Laundering of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. His bond was set at $25,000.