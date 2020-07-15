Westbound Traffic Shift Rescheduled For US 82 In Fannin County

Wednesday, Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a significant lane shift for westbound traffic on US 82 in Fannin County had been rescheduled to July 22, weather permitting.

Crews will direct Westbound traffic traveling on US 82 near Honey Grove at the Fannin-Lamar County line onto the newly constructed lanes for approximately ten miles. Meanwhile, eastbound traffic on US 82 will remain on the existing roadway, officials said.

Drivers who frequently travel in this area and those who desire to cross from the north will find that all driveways, county roads, and FM roads will stop at their intersection with US 82. After the stop, traffic can proceed to cross over to the median.

The contractor, Austin Bridge & Road Services LP, will place stop signs at these locations before the traffic switch occurs, and will place message boards along some roads to alert drivers to the new stop signs.

This road construction project in Fannin County will expand US 82 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with a depressed median. From one-half mile west of State Highway 121 in Bonham eastward to approximately six-tenths of a mile east of State Highway 56 in Honey Grove, officials said.

Those who frequently travel in this area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov<mailto:Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov> or (903) 737-9213.