Wet Week Shaping Up

North and Central Texas



This weekend will be seasonably hot and humid, with highs in the 90s and heat index values a few degrees higher. Isolated to scattered storms are expected in parts of the area on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.



An approaching tropical system and a cold front will keep the pattern unsettled through next week. This will result in temperatures that are either near or below normal, with highs generally in the mid 80s to lower 90s and morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Today and Tonight

Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central Texas this afternoon.

Sunday through Friday

A line of storms will move into North Texas Sunday night into Monday morning. The main threat with this activity will be vital to damaging wind gusts.

Tropical Storm Beryl will move across Central Texas and East Texas Monday night into Tuesday. Heavy downpours associated with this system may lead to flooding. The location of the heaviest rain and highest flood threat depends on Beryl’s track.

An unsettled pattern will maintain daily thunderstorm chances through Friday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Tropical Storm Beryl has moved off the Yucatan Peninsula and entered the Gulf of Mexico. As Beryl approaches the Texas coast this weekend, some uncertainty remains surrounding its track and intensity.



Expect afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s today.



Expect increased rain chances across deep East Texas and North Louisiana this afternoon.

Today and tonight

Later today, expect showers and thunderstorms across much of deep East Texas and North Louisiana. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible locally, with some storms.

Sunday through Friday

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again on Sunday, mainly along and south of Interstate 20. More widespread chances for thunderstorms are expected over the area Monday through Thursday as another cold front moves into the region and interacts with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

