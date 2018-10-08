What Americans Do With Old Smartphones

When it comes to the fall smartphone season, new research finds more than half of Americans (56%) currently have unused smartphones in their home and nearly half (48%) have thrown away a smartphone. According to a new eBay survey, 40% of Americans currently have two or more unwanted smartphones in their home, and a majority of Americans (61%) have never sold or traded in one they no longer had a use for. Other findings show:

57% admit they’ve never sold an old smartphone

56% say they currently have an unused smartphone in their home

40% say they currently have two or more unused smartphones in their home

48% say they have thrown away a smartphone

54% say they expect to upgrade to a new smartphone model less than a year after purchasing their current model