What Happened At Franklin County’s Courthouse?

Bob Stinson informed Franklin County officials and staff that they had a serious situation that could have gotten worse. The time you see on the courthouse dome are hands driven by a clock with four extensions that move the hands. The clock’s power comes from a 1,875-pound counterweight that someone raises once a week, like on a grandfather clock. Unfortunately, the structure that holds the brackets for the clock’s power succumbed to gravity, dropping the counterweight 12 feet and damaging the district courtroom’s ceiling. They built the dome around 1906 and remodeled the building in 2013, which did not include the support for the counterweight’s brackets. Stinson estimated the building’s dome repairs would cost around $30,000, and the clock would work again. Meanwhile, the building is empty for safety, and you’ll be looking for displaced county offices during repairs. Stinson said they should have the building opened for public use by Monday, Jun 5.

Bob Stinston explains courthouse problems.

