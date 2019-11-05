What Makes Miranda Happy In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Luke Bryan tells Country Daily that he never wanted to open a Nashville bar. “I didn’t even mean to open up a bar in Nashville. I said no. I said no. I said no. I said no. And then I’m like, ‘Wait, there’s a space there next to Jason [Aldean]’s? Wait, Jason’s going to make more money than me on something? Oh no, no.’ So then we opened the bar, but now you open a bar and now you’ve got to think and you’ve got to make sure the bar’s great for people.”

WUSN claims Chris Janson is going to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Chris Young will also perform.

Miranda Lambert tells radio.com that the New York City subway system scares her. “The subway is still scary to me. My husband is trying to get me to chill out about it. I don’t know how to navigate it. I’m scared of the stops. I know I won’t pay attention – I’m ADD – so I’ll be daydreaming and miss my place to get out.”

Kacey Musgraves is going to host a holiday show on Amazon Prime on November 29th. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will feature performances by Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello, James Corden, and Zooey Deschanel. among others. Kendall Jenner and the Radio City Rockettes will also make appearances.

Chris Lane tells Pop Culture Country that his wife, Lauren Bushnell, did not want a public proposal. “She had already given me a full warning not to ever propose to her in public, She said, ‘Don’t think about doing it at a show, at a ball game, whatever it is.’ So I tried to come up with a creative way to do this. She loves music, so I thought, ‘Why not try to write her a song.'”

The song he wrote is called “Big, Big Plans”

Miranda Lambert tells Entertainment Tonight that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, makes her happy. “It’s really good to be genuinely happy. You almost don’t realize that you’re not until you get there and you’re like, ‘Man, I didn’t know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.’ He’s a really positive, upbeat person, so that’s good for me because I tend to lean negative — we Scorpios do — so we’re a good balance. He keeps me in check. He’s just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone’s that happy, there’s no choice but to [be happy too] and it’s really great.”