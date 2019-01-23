What Women Would Do With More Time

A new survey conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Garnier Fructis, revealed that if women had extra time in their day they would:
- 49% sleep
- 36% read
- 29% exercise
- 22% learn a new hobby
Other findings:
- 50% say they’ve given up a hobby because they didn’t have time for it
- 31% report having less than 30 minutes per day to themselves
- 38% say they haven’t taken an afternoon to themselves in over a month
- 39% say mornings are their busiest time of day
- 70% report feeling rushed when getting ready
- 42% say they have too much to do
- 33% say they don’t have enough time to themselves