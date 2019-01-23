City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
What Women Would Do With More Time

39 mins ago

 

A new survey conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Garnier Fructis, revealed that if women had extra time in their day they would:

  • 49% sleep
  • 36% read
  • 29% exercise
  • 22% learn a new hobby

Other findings:

  • 50% say they’ve given up a hobby because they didn’t have time for it
  • 31% report having less than 30 minutes per day to themselves
  • 38% say they haven’t taken an afternoon to themselves in over a month
  • 39% say mornings are their busiest time of day
  • 70% report feeling rushed when getting ready
  • 42% say they have too much to do
  • 33% say they don’t have enough time to themselves

