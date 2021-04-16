Whatley Center For The Performing Arts – East Texas Men In Harmony

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will host a concert by The East Texas Men In Harmony (ETMIH) on Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 pm. Due to social distancing protocols, there is limited seating.

ETMIH is a 501(c)3 organization and comprises men from all over the East Texas area, representing 17 towns in the Greater Tyler area. The members come from all walks of life—medical professionals, engineers, aircraft mechanics, and several guys who retired so long ago. They don’t remember what they did for a living! There will be three quartets singing for the Whatley Center event.

“Several of my dear friends sing in East Texas Men In Harmony, and I am always blown away by the quality of their performances. You are likely to recognize quite a few faces from our area,” Carolyn Franks, Director of the Whatley Center, said. “If you love a cappella and barbershop music, you don’t want to miss this one.”

The love of harmony, especially Barbershop Harmony, brings this group of gentlemen together at civic clubs, corporate parties, awards banquets, and anywhere else people gather for an evening. The chorus is an affiliated chapter with the International Barbershop Harmony Society, which has more than 750 chapters and 24,000 members. The ETMIH members enjoy competing with other choruses in society. They are especially looking forward to competing at the International level.

The chorus welcomes men of good character with a desire to improve their music skills to participate. A brief audition will let the music committee know where you fit in, and the craft sessions work to blend the voices into an expanded unit sound. John Cavanaugh directs the group, with Bryan Black serving as Assistant Director.

Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $5 for those under 17. You can purchase by calling the Whatley Center Box Office at 903-434-8181. To learn more about ETMIH, visit their website at www.etmeninharmony.com