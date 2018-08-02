The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College recently announced its 2018-2019 entertainment lineup. Season tickets are on sale now and individual ticket sales begin Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The Entertainment Series, which is included in all Friends of the Whatley season ticket packages, kicks off with the “3 Redneck Tenors” on September 25. They are a “new breed” of tenors, combining musical comedy with classically-trained singers to create a truly entertaining experience. The “3 Redneck Tenors” are sponsored by Ruby R. Neely. Riders in the Sky with the Quebe Sisters will bring their timeless western flair to the Whatley Center December 6 for a holiday show. Their performance is sponsored by Cypress Bank.

The Entertainment Series will continue with the Official Blues Brothers Revue on Feb. 11, 2019. This is the only duo in North America sanctioned by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi to don the official hat and sunglasses and walk in the steps of the original Blues Brothers. The series will be rounded out with The Doo Wop Project on March 29, 2019. This fresh young group of singers is bringing street corner music to a whole new generation. From the classics to today’s biggest hits, their sweet harmonies will be sure to please. The Doo Wop Project is sponsored by Kaye & J.T. Brison.

“Each year we strive to bring a variety of world-class entertainment to be enjoyed right here in northeast Texas. The upcoming Entertainment Series really offers something for everyone. Season tickets are a great way to make sure you don’t miss out on the hottest shows in the area,” Carolyn Franks, Whatley Center Director, said.

Season tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 903-434-8181. Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students. All shows in the Entertainment Series begin at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the Entertainment Series, the Whatley Center will also host four special events. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will perform January 12, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Star of stage and screen, Noone’s performances are the stuff of legend. Tickets to the show are $30 for adults and $10 for students. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone is sponsored by Drs. Mary White and Brad Scharf.

On April 12, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. the Whatley will transport back to the 90s as it hosts Country Unplugged with Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie. The two veteran chart-toppers will play their hits and maybe a few covers in this intimate, acoustic performance. All seats are $35 and the performance is sponsored by Texas Heritage National Bank.

Bill Blagg: The Science of Magic will come to the stage November 9, 2018, for two daytime school outreach shows. Students area schools will be invited to enjoy this exciting, interactive performance. For information about attending, please call the box office at 903-434-8181. The event is sponsored by Suzanne and Jerry Boatner. NTCC’s very own Instructor of Music, Dr. Andrew Daniel, will also perform a guitar concert April 7, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and all proceeds will benefit the NTCC music department.

“We anticipate that several of these shows will sell out quickly, so I encourage you to order your tickets as soon as possible after they go on sale,” Franks said. “We started offering online ticket sales last year and it is a great way to choose the seats you want from wherever you happen to be.” Online sales will be open August 15. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone at 903-434-8181.

Theatre Northeast also has a full schedule of plays planned for the year, with shows slated for October, December, March, and April. The NTCC Art Department will host six exhibits in the Whatley Center Foyer. The year will open with drawings by Steven Barker Sept. 7-26. Ceramics by Irene Richardson will be on display Oct. 5-24 and there will be a Quilt Show Nov. 7-26. Ginger Sisco Cook will showcase her photography Feb. 8-27 and the Mount Pleasant Art Society will have their annual show March 25 through April 5. The year will round out with the NTCC Student Art Show April 11-30. All art exhibits are free to the public and receptions will the artists will be held for each.

To learn more about the upcoming year at the Whatley Center and to view the current brochure, visit www.whatleycenter.com. You can also download The Whatley Center App for free in the Apple and Google Play stores.