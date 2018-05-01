What’s Trending?

• Someone is mailing creepy packages to girls at their elementary schools. The FBI is on alert. More than 50 girls have received unsolicited boxes of food, and requests to email a person named “Atur Bhuck.”



• Scotland is the first country to impose a minimum price on alcohol in a bid to tackle a public health crisis.



• The world’s tallest active geyser erupted three times in the past six weeks in Yellowstone National Park. Steamboat doesn’t erupt that often, sometimes going decades between activity.



• Last month was the sixth coolest and the seventh driest April on record. The monthly mean temperature was 71.9 or 2.9 below normal. Our total rainfall was 3.56.” Now we head into a three-day stretch of widespread severe weather starting this afternoon in the Plains. It includes the threat of tornadoes.