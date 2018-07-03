What’s Trending?

• President Trump ordered American flags in the U.S. and around the world to half-staff until sunset tonight. It is a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the act of violence at the Capital Gazette newsroom.



• Police in England arrested a health care worker as the suspect in murdering eight babies and trying to kill another six. It happened at a neonatal hospital unit in England.



• A woman declared dead is found alive in the mortuary fridge. Paramedics at a car accident in South Africa record that the victim had died along with two others. That was according to their equipment “TimesLive.”



• A one-year-old, Ayla Ester, started to coo and shook her head from side to side when she heard her first sounds. Her mother broke down in tears.



• Passengers who missed a connecting flight or whose flight is delayed at DFW now have an option. The can play video games in a new lounge.



• Hurricane Fabio spins off the tip of Baja California. The max sustained winds are 90 mph. It is forecast to become a major hurricane, but there are no hazards threatening land.



• It will be another hot day today as temps climb into the upper 90s to near 103. There is a risk for a few storms across East and Central Texas. Some thunderstorms may produce strong winds, heavy rain. There’s a fire weather threat near west of I-35 W or Fort Worth. Avoid activities that could spark a grassfire. We broke yesterday’s record of 101 set in 1998 with 103.