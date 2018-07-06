What’s Trending?



• “Trump Baby” balloon gets the mayor’s OK to fly over London during the president’s visit.



• Some immigrant U.S. Army reservists and recruits who enlisted in the military with a promised path to citizenship. The Army abruptly is discharging them.



• A white woman called police on a black Oregon state representative who was campaigning. She was canvassing door-to-door in her district. Rep. Janelle Bynum represents District 51. A deputy came out and determined that he wasn’t needed.



• A white man called the cops on a black family in North Carolina Wednesday for using a neighborhood pool. He didn’t believe they were wealthy enough to live there.



• A little girl took her first steps after having spent almost half of her life in physical therapy. She has cerebral palsy.