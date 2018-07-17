What’s Trending?

• A manhunt for a possible serial killer in Houston has ended. Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was captured this morning by Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is the suspect in at least three recent homicides. Two were called ‘mattress store murders.’



• Two women told the NY Times their stories of being sexually abused by guards while under the custody of ICE. One said, “I didn’t know how to refuse because he told me that they were going to deport me.” A judge temporarily halts deportations for migrant families as they wait for reunions with their children.



• Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen condemns Russian meddling after the Trump-Putin summit.



• An Ohio GOP leader resigns in protest over Trump-Putin summit: “It’s a matter of conscience.” Monday evening, Belmont County Republican Party Chairman Chris Gagin announced his resignation on Twitter, citing the president’s joint press conference with Putin as the catalyst for his decision.



• The nation’s top voting-machine maker has admitted installing remote-access software on election-management systems, in what on U.S. senator described as “the worst decision for security short of leaving ballot boxes on a Moscow street corner.”