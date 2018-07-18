What’s Trending?



• A routine West Wing email outage prompts inside jokes about Russians.



• Former FBI director James Comey urges votes for Democrats this fall. In a tweet, the former Republican argued that Republicans have not provided an adequate check on the president.



• The European Union fines Google a record $5 billion over mobile system.



• The Mega Millions jackpot soars to $422 million after no winner for Tuesday’s drawing.



• The heat wave in progress is some of the hottest weather North and Central Texas has experienced in a few years. Be aware that excessive heat is dangerous. A Heat Advisory is in effect along and west of I-35 today where temps will climb into the 103-105 range. An Excessive Heat Watch is up for Thursday and Friday when it will be even warmer with highs in the 105-106 range.