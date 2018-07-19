What’s Trending?

• A 20-year-old man from Texarkana, Meechaiel Criner, is on trial in the slaying of a University of Texas freshman on campus in 2016. He has taken the stand and denied killing Haruka Weiser of Portland, OR.



• Imagine a Dallas version of the London Eye, a brilliant observation wheel where you can look and see for miles. The colorful addition to the Dallas skyline is one step closer to becoming a reality.



• According to the Dallas Morning News today, ‘Spontaneous combustion of tortilla chips’ is plaguing a Texas factory. Austin firefighters rushed to a factory twice in one week to put out blazes caused by spontaneous combustion of tortilla chips. (I wonder if they have considered removing the jalapenos.)



• We do have an Excessive Heat Warning today. Drought is forecast to develop over parts of the Southern Plains, Middle and Lower Mississippi Valley, Pacific Northwest and Northern Great Basin during the next three months.