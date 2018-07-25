What’s Trending?

• The mom who lost her son to gun violence has won the Democratic nomination in Georgia. Lucy McBath’s teenage son was shot and killed in 2012 by a stranger at a gas station. She won Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District Tuesday. McBath now faces Republican Rep. Karen Handel in the general election.



• House Democrats introduce a bill requiring two years of debt-free college across the U.S.



• President Trump blames China for targeting U.S. farmers to undermine trade negotiations with Beijing, and he is urging critics of his escalating trade war to “be cool.”



• A man this morning destroyed President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was carrying a pickax in a guitar case.



• A woman in London, Ontario sets up a motion-activated camera after her truck was broken into. It catches four break-ins in 36 hours.



• April the Giraffe is pregnant again. Last year’s live-stream star, April the Giraffe, is back in the spotlight and ready to play the waiting, for a baby game again with her millions of fans. She lives at Harpursville, NY’s Animal Adventure Park.



• Two people are claiming to own a lost dog at Denver’s shelter. (WWKSD) What would King Solomon Do? Molly disappeared years ago, and original Missouri’s owner was surprised when he received a call that his dog was found. A microchip found the first owner.