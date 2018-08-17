What’s Trending?

Fans of Aretha Franklin pay their respects. Some at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
A Dallas police officer reportedly was injured and taken to a hospital in a squad car this morning. Officers were dispatched to an armed encounter call on Jim Miller at about 5:30 am. A plain-clothes officer encountered two suspects and shots were exchanged. The officer had a leg injury and a suspect was fatally shot. The other fled the scene and was arrested nearby.
A shark bite victim gives the first sit-down interview about the attack at Crystal Beach. Blaine Shelton, 42, a construction worker from Alvin, TX, was swimming alone about 200 yards from shore in calm water. The something within arm’s reach made a splash with its tail in front of him. It had ripped through muscle below his right knee. His hospital bill is now up to $30,000 and he is unable to work.
We will have scattered and isolated rain through the weekend with more widespread potential for Monday. As long as the boundary doesn’t fall apart we’ll be seeing cooler temperatures to start next week.