A big question from the shooting at Love Field, where did Portia Odufuwa get the gun that she fired in the airport terminal? Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says they still don’t know. Garcia identified the officer who shot the woman as Ronald Cronin and credited him with saving innocent bystanders in the terminal. Police now believe Odufuwa fired at least one shot at Cronin but missed. She is still recovering from bullet wounds at Parkland Hospital.