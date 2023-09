Four whistleblowers who were fired after reporting Attorney General Ken Paxton to the FBI vowed Monday to continue their legal fight with their former boss, promising to expose his alleged wrongdoing by forcing him and others to publicly testify. The whistleblowers were among a small group of top Paxton deputies who had first-hand knowledge of his relationship with real estate investor Nate Paul. The Texas Senate acquitted Paxton on 16 articles of impeachment this month.