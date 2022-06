(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gas prices remain high, but the administration is shifting the blame. Instead of blaming Russia, the White House is now focused on the oil and gas industry, claiming they’re not drilling enough. Texas Congressman Austin Pfluger says that’s a flat-out lie. The average cost for regular unleaded is now over five-dollars-a-gallon. That’s up from three dollars a gallon just one year ago. And the spike is having a ripple effect throughout the entire economy.