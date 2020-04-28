White House Releases Coronavirus Testing Guidelines

The White House released a “blueprint” Monday for states to scale up their coronavirus testing in the coming week. The goal is for states to have enough tests to for at least 2.6% of their populations each month, a threshold many states have already met, while areas that have been hit harder by the virus would be able to test at double that rate or higher.

The administration has had problems with testing from the start, but officials said yesterday the issue is now getting samples from people who’ve been tested, either because guidelines on who can get tested are too strict, or there aren’t enough health care workers to take the nasal swabs.

Addressing the first issue, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded who’s prioritized to get tested to include asymptomatic people in high-risk settings, such as nursing homes. The guidelines also include surveillance testing and programs to isolate those who test positive and identify people with whom they had contact.