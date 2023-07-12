White Oak Woman Shot In Home

The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide. They found the body of Kimberly Alexander, 61, in the 100-block of Larkspur Street in White Oak. White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach said it is a normally quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from the police station. Her son found his mom, and there was a weapon nearby. There were no signs of forced entry into the house, and nothing was missing. Police have not released information about a suspect or motive.