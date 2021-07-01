WHO – Masks Still Necessary Because of Variants

Former President Donald Trump toured a completed section of border wall in South Texas Wednesday along with local law enforcement and the governor. Governor Abbott says DPS has apprehended 40-thousand people and arrested 18-hundred people on criminal charges at the border since the start of “Operation Lone Star” this spring.

Texas Democrats are blasting Governor Abbott’s border visit as a political stunt. Former candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier says the Governor’s focus on building a wall is about rallying political support…and not improving security. He says the Governor should be focused on improving the state’s power grid…not on appearing with former President Trump at the border.