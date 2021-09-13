Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Why Are Some Hesitant Over Vaccines

The company “Quote Wizard” surveyed people on why some Americans are still vaccine-hesitant. The company’s Nick Vinzant says there are six reasons Texans don’t want to get the shots. The one that comes up most frequently at 57% shows Texans are worried about side effects, followed by they don’t need the vaccine at 33 %. But, he said two weeks ago, that was at 39%. And while 15% of Texans said they don’t think COVID-19 is a threat, that number was 39% just two weeks back. Vinzant says that’s the most significant drop in the country.

