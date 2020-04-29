" /> Why Covid-19 Might Make You Rethink Your Vaping Habits – EastTexasRadio.com
Why Covid-19 Might Make You Rethink Your Vaping Habits

3 hours ago

 

The coronavirus has proven to be deadly for those with underlying health conditions. now, doctors are warning that vaping could increase the risk of complications. Richard Wettstein with the “School of Health Professions” at UT Health San Antonio says the use of e-cigarettes damages the lungs.

And he says vaping could easily spread the coronavirus. no, not the huge clouds of vape steam. he says the use of e-cigarettes irritates the lungs, meaning people are hacking and coughing and even spitting more often. And that could easily spread the virus.

