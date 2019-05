Charges have been upgraded against the Hunt County woman accused of murdering her husband, University Park Fire Captain Bob Poynter. Chacey Tyler Poynter, of Royse City, has now been charged with Capital Murder because of new evidence that has surfaced in the case. She had previously been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Her co-defendant, Michael Glen Garza of Quinlan was previously sentenced to 99 years in prison. Poynter and Garza were reportedly having an affair.