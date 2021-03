The wife of slain Ada pastor David Evans and her lover have been charged with his murder. Forty-seven-year-old Kristie Evans was taken into custody at the Ada Police Department when she came in and confessed her involvement in this with OSBI agents. Twenty-six-year-old Kahlil Deamie Square was arrested on the same charge. Harmony Free Will Baptist Church pastor David Evans was shot in the head last Monday morning at his residence. His wife initially told investigators he was killed by intruders.