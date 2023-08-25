Wildfires And Burn Bans

The City of Mount Pleasant has issued a ban on all outdoor burning, effective immediately. The burn ban will continue until severe heat and drought conditions improve significantly. Please do your part to help avoid a wildfire in our community. During a total burn ban, any form of open fire, such as burning yard waste like grass or weeds and using fire to clear lands of natural vegetation, is prohibited.

The fire department worked eight fires since Tuesday. A vehicle accident occurred on I-30 Tuesday morning after midnight at the 158-mile marker westbound. The car was on fire. Wednesday afternoon at 3:06, there was a three-vehicle pile-up on the 44,000 block of Bill Ratliff Freeway, with unknown injuries.

Jasper Fire Thursday

In the last 48 hours, East Texas Fire Departments have responded to several wildfires that have burned over 1,000 acres. Last Sunday, two wildfires broke out. One was 300 acres in Shelby County, and the other 700 acres in Panola County. Wood County also reported a 62-acre grass fire and the loss of the Mineola Country Club to a fire. Four counties have yet to announce burn bans. As of Thursday night, they are Hopkins, Franklin, Titus, and Camp. All other counties have burn bans until further notice.

Fires reported in Texas, Red are still active