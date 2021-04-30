Will Texas Have Enough Energy For Summer Heat

Will Texas have enough power during the hot summer months? We endured rolling blackouts during the February deep freeze…and even had a problem April 13th after ERCOT issued a notice they were running low on juice. University of Houston energy expert Ed Hirs says the whole system should be re-tooled He says the market operates like an old-fashioned soviet buying bureau, where there’s only one buyer, and it forces the generators who are up and running to bid below their total cost, leaving them with little incentive. He says fixes like winterization to putting a band-aid on an open wound.