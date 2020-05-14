Willie Williams Services

Tri-County Press

As our community continues to mourn the tremendous loss of a true local legend, Willie Williams, we wanted to share viewing and graveside service information. Public viewing is set for Friday, May 15 from 3:30-6:00 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home in Pittsburg, and graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16 at 11:00 am at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Pittsburg (intersection of U.S. Hwy 271 and Hwy 11 East). At the family’s request, we will Livestream Saturday’s service here on our Facebook page. Please continue to support the family with prayers.

