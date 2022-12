Teresa R. Reyes, 57, of Wills Point, was killed on US 80 after a crash with an 18-wheeler Wednesday night at 8:05. Antoka K. Idris, 49, was turning into a private driveway in a semi-truck when Reyes crashed into them. DPS said Reyes was watching a movie on her phone when the crash happened. They pronounced Reyes after transporting her to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Canton. Officials said Idris was uninjured.