Wind Damage In Sunday Storms

11:00 am wind downs trees and damages homes at Honey Grove

12:33 pm wind topples tree 4.5 miles from Winnsboro

12:52 pm wind downs trees and power lines 1 mile NW Miller’s Cove

12:55 pm wind down trees 5 miles west of Gilmer

1:14 pm wind removes shingles from roof

1:40 pm trees and power out 1-mile east of Hooks in Bowie Co

1:41 pm wind downs trees and powerline across Cass County and Linden

1:55 wind damages utility poles 6 miles east of Gilmer

2:25 pm trees and power outage reported in southern Miller Co AR