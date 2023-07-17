Wind Damage In Sunday Storms

11:00 am wind downs trees and damages homes at Honey Grove
12:33 pm wind topples tree 4.5 miles from Winnsboro
12:52 pm wind downs trees and power lines 1 mile NW Miller’s Cove
12:55 pm wind down trees 5 miles west of Gilmer
1:14 pm wind removes shingles from roof
1:40 pm trees and power out 1-mile east of Hooks in Bowie Co
1:41 pm wind downs trees and powerline across Cass County and Linden
1:55 wind damages utility poles 6 miles east of Gilmer
2:25 pm trees and power outage reported in southern Miller Co AR