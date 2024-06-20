ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Paris Regional Health Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Wind Turbine Lawsuit Headed To Trial

TSN – More than a thousand residents in Fannin and Lamar counties are trying to keep Cielo Wind from building a bi-county wind farm. A lawsuit filed by a neighbor under Texas’ Nuisance Law heads to trial. The lawsuit cites destruction to property value and loss of livelihood. The proposed wind farm encompasses some 30,000 acres of land south of us 82, and if approved, the project would erect one windmill every 265 acres along a 30-mile stretch. That would equal about 800 turbines. On top of negatively affecting homeowners’ land value, county officials think the wind farm would drive away business and tourism.

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved