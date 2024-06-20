Wind Turbine Lawsuit Headed To Trial

TSN – More than a thousand residents in Fannin and Lamar counties are trying to keep Cielo Wind from building a bi-county wind farm. A lawsuit filed by a neighbor under Texas’ Nuisance Law heads to trial. The lawsuit cites destruction to property value and loss of livelihood. The proposed wind farm encompasses some 30,000 acres of land south of us 82, and if approved, the project would erect one windmill every 265 acres along a 30-mile stretch. That would equal about 800 turbines. On top of negatively affecting homeowners’ land value, county officials think the wind farm would drive away business and tourism.