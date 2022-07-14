Mark Patrick Header 2020
Wind Turbines And Solar Panels During The Intensive Heat Wave

Over the last few days, renewable energy has hit Texas. Unfortunately, wind turbines and solar panels aren’t suitable when the wind isn’t blowing, and there is a cloud cover. So what’s the backup plan? Bruce Bullock of the Maguire Energy Institute advocates backup natural gas power plants. He says they can sit idle until there’s a power crunch and then get powered up by turning a knob. Bullock says Texas has to do something because the state’s population is continuing to surge, and the need for more power will only go up.

