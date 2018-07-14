Windmill And Watertower Tour

Third Annual #TXwindmills and #TXwatertowers Virtual Road Trip

AUSTIN – (July 10, 2018) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) is partnering with the Texas Historical Commission (THC) and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to host the third annual #TXwindmills and #TXwatertowers Virtual Road Trip in July.

We’ll be on the lookout for two iconic and vital Texas water symbols that help define the story of Texas water: windmills and water towers. Windmills helped populate our great state by making water available in areas not supported by rivers and springs, and they remind us that the water beneath our feet continues to sustain vast swaths of the state. Water towers often depict local civic pride and give us a window into the heart of a community. They prompt us into a greater awareness that our water supply is finite and must be used responsibly.

During July, Instagram users are encouraged to post photos of Texas windmills and water towers, using the hashtags #TXwindmills and #TXwatertowers. The three agencies will also feature pictures and information on their social media accounts and share submitted photos throughout the month.

To participate:

1. Follow @txwaterdevboard, @txhistcomm, and @texasparkswildlife on Instagram

2. Post photos of #TXwindmills and #TXwatertowers (make sure profile is public)

3. Mention the location and tag @txwaterdevboard, @txhistcomm, and @texasparkswildlife

Five participants will be selected at random by the TWDB, THC, and TPWD after the campaign ends to receive a swag bag. Prizes may include TWDB, THC, and TPWD swag and/or other items determined by the host organizations. Winners will be notified and announced the week of August 1 via Instagram. For the rules and conditions of the campaign, please visit the TWDB’s website.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.

