Winds Rips Through Jefferson

High winds and heavy rain blew through Jefferson Wednesday afternoon, ripping the roof off a local leather goods store. Shortly after noon, a storm brought winds estimated to be 70 miles per hour, tearing through Jefferson and stripping a portion of the roof from Calavera Mercantile on Walnut Street. The wind blew debris into Austin Street, damaging powerlines that landed on at least one vehicle. A boat capsized on Lake Texoma during a storm Wednesday night. Firefighters said the boat flipped over due to severe weather with eight people on the vessel. They recovered a child, and everyone made it out without any fatalities.