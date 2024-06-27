Sandlin Header 2022
Paris Regional Health Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Winds Rips Through Jefferson

High winds and heavy rain blew through Jefferson Wednesday afternoon, ripping the roof off a local leather goods store. Shortly after noon, a storm brought winds estimated to be 70 miles per hour, tearing through Jefferson and stripping a portion of the roof from Calavera Mercantile on Walnut Street. The wind blew debris into Austin Street, damaging powerlines that landed on at least one vehicle. A boat capsized on Lake Texoma during a storm Wednesday night. Firefighters said the boat flipped over due to severe weather with eight people on the vessel. They recovered a child, and everyone made it out without any fatalities.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved