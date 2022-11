Photo- Winnsboro High School Band

The Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year will have Logan Foster of Winnsboro ISD involved. He secured a spot with the band and will be playing the clarinet. Festival organizers selected about 185 high school students for the band, which included musicians, color guard members, and dancers. The Macy’s Parade is Thursday at 7:45 pm central time on NBC or streaming on Peacock.