William Chad Busby

Hopkins County Deputies stopped on Hwy 11 in Pickton to assist a couple who reportedly had car trouble. A check found their pickup had a registration assigned to another vehicle, and their trailer had no license tag or VIN. A subsequent search turned up a baggie of methamphetamine, and deputies charged William Chad Busby and Cynthia Ann Busby of Winnsboro with Possession of a Controlled Substance.