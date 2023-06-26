Winnsboro Fire Department Establishes Fund To Help Storm Victims

To help Winnsboro residents recover from the recent storm damage, power loss, and excessive heat, the Winnsboro Fire Department is lending a helping hand. Debris clean-up is continuing, but monetary relief could be quite far away. The fire department has set up a relief fund through The First National Bank in Winnsboro. They will give money to those who need to replenish their ‘food supply’ lost in the power outage and heat or help clear trees and debris they can’t afford to hire crews for. Those who want to contribute to the fund can contact the ‘First National Bank’ of Winnsboro.