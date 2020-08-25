Winnsboro ISD Reports COVID 19 Case

Statement by Winnsboro ISD from Superintendent Dave Wilcox

NOTIFICATION OF CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE ON WMIS CAMPUS

08/24/2020

Dear Parent/Guardian,

In keeping with Winnsboro ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families that a Winnsboro Memorial Intermediate School student in 4th grade, who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, was present on the campus of WMIS on August 19th, 2020. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.

The local health department has begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual. All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified no later than 08/24/2020. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread. We will keep you apprised of further updates.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

Temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;

Sore throat;

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

Shortness of breath

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

Fatigue

Congestion or runny nose

Significant muscle pain or ache

Loss of taste or smell

If you or any member of the Winnsboro Memorial Intermediate School community start experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician. We encourage anyone in the WMIS community, who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, to please notify our school by contacting 903-342-6426.