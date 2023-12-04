Winnsboro Man Charged After Driving Around, Shooting In The Air

Roberto Trujillo Lopez of Winnsboro was arrested early Friday morning for deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container. Police say Lopez had been driving around the city while intoxicated and firing a gun into the air. At last report, he was in the Wood County Jail.

Press Release, Winnsboro PD

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, at around 8:00 pm, the Winnsboro Police Department, with the assistance of the Winnsboro ISD Police Department, responded to the area of South Post Oak Street in Winnsboro about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival in the area, officers located shell casings in front of a residence in the 400 block of South Post Oak Street. During that time, officers heard and received additional calls in other areas of town for shots fired and responded to those areas with the assistance of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

After being unable to locate a suspect in those areas, officers returned to the 400 block of South Post Oak Street. Someone observed an open door on the residence where officers found the shell casings, and they cleared the house. Officers observed an empty handgun box in plain view on the kitchen counter. Police began interviewing neighboring residents in an attempt to locate any witnesses. While speaking with them, officers observed a pickup truck pull into the driveway of the residence where they had found the shell casings and empty gun box.

Officers made contact with the individual, detained him, and located an empty magazine on his person, as well as ammunition, a handgun, and another magazine in his vehicle. The individual, identified as Roberto Lopez of Winnsboro, admitted to officers firing his gun into the air in multiple locations and to have been consuming alcoholic beverages.

They placed Lopez into custody for Deadly Conduct, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Driving While Intoxicated.

I want to thank responding officers for their quick and diligent police work in locating and placing this individual into custody. They handled the situation professionally and represented the city well.

Ryan Brown, Chief of Police

Winnsboro Police Department