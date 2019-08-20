Winnsboro Man Jailed In Hopkins County

Thomas James Dumas

Hopkins County Jail

A Winnsboro man has been arrested by a State Trooper after he was stopped for illegal lighting on his vehicle. As the trooper approached, he detected the odor of alcohol, and 38-year-old Thomas James Dumas admitted to having open containers in his vehicle. He then threw a small altoid can into the ditch and that contained suspected methamphetamine. Dumas was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair. His bond was set at $30,000.