Winnsboro police are asking for the public’s help with an animal cruelty/animal abandonment case. In the late night hours of June 16, two unknown persons abandoned 2 very sick pups without food or water. One of the puppies has died, and the other is not doing well. Pictures of the suspects are on our news website. If anyone recognizes either of these two, or the car, or know anything about this case, please contact the Winnsboro Police Dept. at 903-342-3620.