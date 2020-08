A 55-year-old correctional officer at the Johnston State Prison Unit in Winnsboro has died after testing positive for COVID-19. KETK- NBC-56 TV reports that James Weston Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus on August 20th and had been self-quarantining before his body was found six days later. Correctional Officer Weston served 13 years with the TDCJ. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had twenty-one employees that have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

