Winnsboro Woman Dies In Upshur County Pedestrian Crash

State Troopers responded last week to an auto/pedestrian crash on US-271, approximately eight miles north of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Toyota Camry, Beverly Burns Sinclair, 74, of Pittsburg was traveling north on US-271 when she struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway from west to east. The pedestrian was identified as Elizabeth R. Shelt, 87, of Winnsboro. Shelt was taken to UT-Health –Pittsburg where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.