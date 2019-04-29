Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Winnsboro Woman Dies In Upshur County Pedestrian Crash

2 hours ago

 

State Troopers responded last week to an auto/pedestrian crash on US-271, approximately eight miles north of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.  Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Toyota Camry, Beverly Burns Sinclair, 74, of Pittsburg was traveling north on US-271 when she struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway from west to east.  The pedestrian was identified as Elizabeth R. Shelt, 87, of Winnsboro.  Shelt was taken to UT-Health –Pittsburg where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

