Winstar Concert Postponements

In light of the rapidly changing situation surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to postpone all concerts at the Global Event Center for the month of March. While we pride ourselves on providing world-class entertainment to our patrons, our top priority is your health and safety.
Due to these extenuating circumstances, we have postponed the following March shows, which include:
Pitbull
Original Date: March 13
Rescheduled Date: TBA
Brad Paisley
Original Date: March 20
Rescheduled Date: August 29
Adam Sandler
Original Date: March 21
Rescheduled Date: TBA
For your convenience, the ticket refund policy is listed below.
If you purchased through Ticketmaster and prefer to receive a refund now, you may request one by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. We do encourage you to hold onto your tickets though, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Ticketmaster is the official ticketing agent for WinStar World Casino and Resort. All other ticket sellers are considered third-party agencies. Third-party ticket sellers may have a refund policy. You will want to reach out to that company directly for more information about refunds for postponed or rescheduled shows.
We will announce the rescheduled show dates as soon as we have them. Thank you for your patience as we work to provide you with the most updated information in this evolving situation.