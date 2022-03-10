Winter Weather Advisory Expanded, Now Includes Lamar County and More

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY FOR CHOCTAW, DELTA, FANNIN, HOPKINS, HUNT AND LAMAR COUNTIES.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Sleet and snow
accumulations from a tenth to half an inch, and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Texas.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at
drivetexas.org.