There is still a potential for winter weather on Friday following the passage of a strong cold front. Precipitation will remain light, but it still could produce minor travel impacts for areas north of I- 20 and west of I-35. Even where winter precipitation does not occur, it will be bitterly cold as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and 30s and strong north winds develop behind the front. Remember to keep up with your latest forecast as we round out the work week.